Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Insulet by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,415 shares of company stock worth $6,168,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.