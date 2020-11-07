Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $140.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $172.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $12,315,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $10,200,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,721 shares of company stock worth $36,551,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

