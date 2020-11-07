Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells $1,696,478.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $1,696,478.00.

Shares of WINA opened at $171.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Winmark by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.