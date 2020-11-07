Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $374,040.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total transaction of $449,775.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edmond Macri sold 3,743 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,353.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00.

NYSE W opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

