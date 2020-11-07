Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Sells $323,497.71 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,497.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $174,720.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $81,313.44.

On Thursday, September 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $135,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $86,080.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.