Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $11,101,768.40 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 187,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $11,101,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
