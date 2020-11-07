Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Sells $228,815.40 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $228,815.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $213.29 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

