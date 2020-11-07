Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $287,800.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 202.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 620,310 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 118.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 385,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 182.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 343,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

