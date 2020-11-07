Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $420,090.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FND opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,531,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

