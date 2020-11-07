Insider Selling: Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Insider Sells £1,069,796.40 in Stock

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total value of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 8,402 ($109.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,508 ($111.16). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,858.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,885.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $2.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 76.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 7,250 ($94.72) to GBX 8,300 ($108.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,355 ($109.16) price target (up previously from GBX 7,399 ($96.67)) on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson plc (FERG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.02).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

