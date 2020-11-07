Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $326,900.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raina Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

