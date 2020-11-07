Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $1,022,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 516,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,383,986.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:TXG opened at $147.70 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44.
10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have commented on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.
