Insider Buying: BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Insider Buys $202,200.00 in Stock

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MYJ opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

