Insider Buying: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Buys C$99,168.90 in Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,398,465.96.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$43.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.