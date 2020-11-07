Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $19.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,433 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

