Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $399.38

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 399.38 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 399.38 ($5.22), with a volume of 145951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($5.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 334.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $884.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78.

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

