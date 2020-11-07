Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -32.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

