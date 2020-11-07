IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IGOI opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. IGO has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.45.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

