IG Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 10th (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

IG Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 10th. IG Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During IG Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS IGACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

