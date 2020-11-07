Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Trading Up 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) shares traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 137,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 208,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

About Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.