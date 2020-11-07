ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $202.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $199.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.51. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

