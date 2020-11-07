Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of ICHR opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $5,784,793.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,873 shares of company stock worth $6,649,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

