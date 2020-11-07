Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.80. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 4,870,425 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.10.

In other news, insider Sandy Shaw bought 164,474 shares of Hurricane Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

