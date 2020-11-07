Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $432.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

