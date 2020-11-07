Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.45. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

