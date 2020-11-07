HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $336.74 and last traded at $332.82, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.07.

The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after buying an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

