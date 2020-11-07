Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of HUBB opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after buying an additional 331,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 3,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 74,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.