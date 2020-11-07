Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

