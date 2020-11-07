Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) Shares Gap Up to $310.00

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $310.00, but opened at $335.00. Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 3,839 shares changing hands.

HOTC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $426.70 million and a PE ratio of -63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.43.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

