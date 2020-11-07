Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) Shares Gap Up to $310.00

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $310.00, but opened at $335.00. Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 3,839 shares changing hands.

HOTC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $426.70 million and a PE ratio of -63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.43.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

