Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of HZNP opened at $75.47 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 94,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,568 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

