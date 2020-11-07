Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) vs. Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Financial Comparison

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 2.17% 6.06% 0.95% Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10%

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Target Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $1.84 billion 1.11 $216.00 million $2.11 11.33 Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.44 $6.24 million $0.48 2.89

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Grand Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hilton Grand Vacations and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 1 3 0 2.75 Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Target Hospitality on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases. The company also manages and operates the points-based Hilton Grand Vacations Club and Hilton Club exchange programs, which provide exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services to approximately 326,000 members, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 59 resorts comprising 9,540 units located in the Hawaiian Islands, New York City, Orlando, South Carolina, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas; and Europe. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

