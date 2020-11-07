Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,768.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,768 ($36.16) and last traded at GBX 2,731 ($35.68), with a volume of 177056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) from GBX 2,380 ($31.09) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,602.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,416.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

