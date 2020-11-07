Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.