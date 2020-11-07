Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
