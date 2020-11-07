Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

