Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,766,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

