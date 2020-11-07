HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.