Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of HLIO opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,059,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 103.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 293,818 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,064,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 157,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

