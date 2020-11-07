Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.