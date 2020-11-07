Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

