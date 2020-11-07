HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.74).

HEI opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.23.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

