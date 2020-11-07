Head-To-Head Review: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 14.10% 5.60% 0.64% Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $31.79 million 1.85 $4.24 million N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.06 $35.90 million $1.37 12.24

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IF Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats IF Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of September 13, 2019, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Champaign, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

