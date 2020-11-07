Head-To-Head Analysis: Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) versus Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fidelity Federal Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp 21.61% 9.90% 0.99%

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cortland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $34.71 million 1.77 $7.28 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.