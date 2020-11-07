HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HCI Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

