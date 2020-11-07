HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $642,582.50 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

