Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,530.00

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and last traded at GBX 2,524 ($32.98), with a volume of 57921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,422 ($31.64).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price (up previously from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,079.44 ($27.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,381.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,270.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

