H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 28th.

HEO stock opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

