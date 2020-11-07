H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $645.05 million for the quarter. H. Lundbeck A/S- had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

