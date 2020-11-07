GVC (LON:GVC) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GVC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on GVC from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GVC in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 994.60 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 832.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -37.11. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.