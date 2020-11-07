Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) PT Lowered to $27.00

Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

GCGMF opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

