Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

GSF stock opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

