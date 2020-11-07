Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSS. Desjardins started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.